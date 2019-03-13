× Sex Offender sought by police

LANCASTER TWP., Lancaster County, PA. — A Lancaster County registered sex offender is sought by police for failing to comply with Megan’s Law. Howard Dean Freeman, 59, is a Tier 3 offender following a conviction for Indecent Assault against a person less than 13 years of age. He is therefore required to verify his address with the Pennsylvania State Police every 90 days. His last known address was 929 East Orange Street, Lancaster. He moved from that residence without notifying State Police and he has not verified his whereabouts in the 90 day time period.

Freeman now faces two felony counts of failure to comply with Megan’s Law.

His whereabouts are unknown and he remains a wanted person at this time. Anyone with information on Freeman’s whereabouts is urged to call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401 or provide information anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip.”

You can see Freeman’s entry on the PSP Megan’s Law website here.