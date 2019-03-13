× Steelers re-sign LB Anthony Chickillo, toll Ryan Shazier’s contract for 2019

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers made some minor moves to begin the week, bringing back a linebacker while allowing an injured player to keep earning his paycheck.

The team announced that is has re-signed LB Anthony Chickillo to a 2-year deal worth $8 million.

Chickillo, 26, played in 16 games for the Steelers last season, and racked up 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The team also announced it will toll LB Ryan Shazier‘s contract for the 2019 season.

The move allows Shazier to collect a paycheck while being placed on the team’s Physically Unable to Perform List.

Shazier, 26, is still recovering from the back injury that likely ended his NFL career in 2017.