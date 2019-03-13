KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 13: Cornerback Steven Nelson #20 of the Kansas City Chiefs intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver Tyrell Williams #16 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 13, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Steelers sign CB Steven Nelson
PITTSBURGH– The Steelers have added a defensive back to boost the team’s secondary.
The team has reached an agreement on a 3-year, $25 million deal with CB Steven Nelson.
Nelson, 26, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Last year, Nelson started a career-high 16 games and brought in a career-high 4 interceptions.
He also had a career-high 68 tackles.
Now, Nelson will be able to compete for an outside starting spot in Pittsburgh.