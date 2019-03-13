Upcoming Shows at American Music Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett talked with Brandon Martin, Director of Operations on America Music Theatre about some of the upcoming shows at AMT.

American Music Theatre is unique in that it is the only entertainment venue in the country that hosts both celebrity concerts and musical stage productions that are conceived, designed and built in-house. Upcoming performances include concerts from Celtic Woman to The Doobie Brothers and Nickelodeon’s Double Dare Live to the legend, herself, Ms. Diana Ross in June.

American Music Theatre makes it our focus to not only provide world-class entertainment, but to do it in a way that affords patrons a truly premium experience. From our staff who greet each attendee, to the expanded-leg-room seating, and our state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems – a show at AMT will be atop-notch experience, all around.

For more information about what's coming up for AMT: www.amtshows.com