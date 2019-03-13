Warmer temperatures to finish the week before rain, then cold headed into the weekend

WARMING UP: Cloud cover continues to move in through the overnight time frame. This will do a good job of moderating our morning lows Thursday. We bottom out in the upper-30s for most locations with light winds. Temperatures soar to the low-60s for many with mostly cloudy skies persisting. Morning lows barely dip into the mid-50s Friday morning .

RAIN CHANCES: Rain begins in the mid-to-late morning Friday, but temperatures will still be allowed to climb into the mid-to-upper 60s by early Friday afternoon. Gusty southerly flow persists with mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon. The backside of the system moves in towards the evening and overnight period as we dry out. Temperatures fall through the 50s and 40s quickly with just as gusty northwesterly winds heading into a dry Saturday morning.

COLDER WEEKEND: Partly cloudy skies continue into the weekend with temperatures near 40 to start. Afternoon temperatures Saturday will fall just shy of 50-degrees for most as breezy conditions persist. We dip into the upper-20s and low-30s Sunday morning before highs in the mid-40s for St. Patrick’s Day afternoon as the winds let up a bit to finish the weekend.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann