Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen celebrates Pi Day

Posted 7:36 AM, March 14, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today is Pi Day!

Celebrated on March 14, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen restaurants nationwide are introducing a special offer for guests celebrating the mathematical constant π. For one day only, diners can “Pie One, Get One” of Cheddar’s made- fresh-daily Homemade Chicken Pot Pie.

Guests who order a Homemade Chicken Pot Pie at the restaurant or ToGo will receive a second pie free-of-charge to take and bake at home.

The Homemade Chicken Pot Pie features half a pound of chicken tenders in a house-made cream sauce with diced onions, peas and carrots, covered by a handcrafted crust and baked until crispy and golden-brown.

To learn more about this offer, visit Cheddars.com/PieDay.

