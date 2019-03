× No injuries suffered after school bus crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– No injuries were suffered after a school bus crash.

The crash involved a car and bus and occurred around 7:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Cape Horn Rd. in York Township.

According to emergency dispatch, 12 children were on the bus at the time of the crash, but none were injured.

FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.