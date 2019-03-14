Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Derry Township Police seek help in identifying ‘quick-change’ suspect

Posted 1:22 PM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 01:23PM, March 14, 2019

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Derry Township Police are trying to identify a suspect accused of stealing cash from a Giant supermarket clerk by using a “quick change” scam last month.

Police say the pictured suspect entered the store on Feb. 24 and used the scam to trick the clerk into giving him more change than he should have received.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin, black male with a chinstrap-style beard. He was wearing dark gray jeans, a black sweatshirt, a black knit cap, and a large scarf.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Derry Township Police at (717) 534-2202.

