Eagles sign LB L.J. Fort to three-year deal

PHILADELPHIA– The Eagles have added a depth option to the team’s linebacker core.

The team has signed LB L.J. Fort to a three-year deal worth about $5 million, according to reports.

Fort, 29, spent the past four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, serving primarily as a depth and special teams option.

In 2018, Fort appeared in 15 games and had 1 sack and 48 tackles.

He will be looking to secure his spot on the team’s roster come training camp.