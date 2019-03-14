Even milder for Thursday with temperatures in the 60s under a mixture of clouds and sunshine

WET ‘N MILD END TO THE WEEK: Thursday is an even milder day across Central PA, but plenty of clouds remain as well. Temperatures are not nearly as cold to start. Readings are in the middle to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. There’s plenty of clouds for the rest of Thursday, but some isolated showers shouldn’t arrive until later during the overnight period. This allows temperatures to jump into the lower to middle 60s despite the cloud cover! It’s still quite mild through the night too, with lows only dipping into the lower to middle 50s. Isolated showers linger through much of Friday, even a few rumbles of thunder are possible later during the afternoon. This does not stop temperatures from rising even higher. Expect readings in the middle to upper 60s! It’s breezy too! Conditions dry out through the night, and temperatures take a huge tumble. They turn chilly again, with readings falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend turns chillier, but the luck of the Irish should keep us dry for St. Patrick’s Day festivities! Saturday is breezy with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s. This is wonderful weather for those coming out to the York St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Sunday, also St. Patrick’s Day of course, brings partly sunny skies. Temperatures are a bit chillier, with readings falling back into the lower 40s. The breezes should be lighter.

CHILLIER & MAINLY DRY NEXT WEEK: Monday is partly cloudy and a touch milder. Expect readings in the middle to upper 40s. There’s a small chance for a few sprinkles again. Tuesday remains dry with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures reach the lower 40s. Wednesday welcomes the first day of spring, and it starts to feel a little more like it. The day brings sunshine to start, but clouds increase during the afternoon. Temperatures moderate, with readings reaching the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

