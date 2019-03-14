Fine Sprits and Great Foot at Crostwater Distilled Spirits in Lewisberry
Fine Sprits and Great Food at Crostwater Distilled Spirits in Lewisberry

Posted 7:22 AM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:09AM, March 14, 2019

LEWISBERRY,Pa– This morning FOX43’s Chris Garrett enjoyed some great sprits and food at Crostwater Distilled Spirits in Fairview Township, York County.

The inspiration for Crostwater came from a family story of immigration to the US, the appreciation of the spirits and their roots, and the desire to bring a unique experience to guests in a way that we enjoy. We are not your average tasting room, tour, and food service joint. We are a destination near the beaten path that is accessible to all and a fun place to relax after a long day.

For more information about Crostwater Distilled Spirits, checkout the website at: https://www.crostwater.com 

