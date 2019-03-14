Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Four local basketball teams advance to PIAA quarterfinals

Posted 12:41 AM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:43AM, March 14, 2019

The second round of the PIAA Basketball Tournament is complete.   Only four local teams are able to emerge victorious on Wednesday Night.   Trinity's boys in 3A defeated Holy Redeemer 57-47.    The Shamrocks are the lone boys team to advance on the night.   Three girls teams are still going strong, including of course Lancaster Catholic in 4A.  They broke the state record for consecutive wins with 62 in a row.  The Crusaders easily eliminated Central Valley 59-29.    Bishop McDevitt also moves forward into the 4A quarterfinals with a 70-31 thrashing of Lansdale Catholic.   Palmyra's girls in 5A post a solid 42-24 victory over Wyoming Valley West to keep their hopes alive for PIAA gold.

Here are the highlights from PIAA action on Wednesday seen on FOX43:

 

