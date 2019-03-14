Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Four local wrestlers to compete for Lock Haven University at 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

CLEVELAND, OH - MARCH 09: Carlos Jacquez of Lindenwood (Mo) wrestles against Josh Portillo of Nebraska-Kearney in the 125lb. match of the Division II Men's Wrestling Championship held at the Wolstein Center on the Cleveland State University campus on March 9, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jay LaPrete/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– Central Pennsylvania will be well represented at the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

Four wrestlers from local high schools will be competing for Lock Haven University at the Championships.

Kyle Shoop (Boiling Springs, Pa./Boiling Springs), Alex Klucker (Summerdale, Pa./East Pennsboro), Chance Marsteller (New Park, Pa./Kennard-Dale), and Thomas Haines (Quarryville, Pa./Solanco) are all headed to Pittsburgh for the tournament.

The Championships will run from Thursday to Saturday, March 21-23 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Here’s who the wrestlers will face in their first round matches:

141: #13 Kyle Shoop (Lock Haven) vs. #20 Matt Findlay (Utah Valley)
157: #32 Alex Klucker (Lock Haven) vs. #33 Ben Anderson (Duke)
165: #5 Chance Marsteller (Lock Haven) vs. #28 Carson Brolsma (Minnesota)
285: #11 Thomas Haines (Lock Haven) vs. #22 Billy Miller (Virginia Tech)

