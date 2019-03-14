× Four local wrestlers to compete for Lock Haven University at 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

PITTSBURGH– Central Pennsylvania will be well represented at the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.

Four wrestlers from local high schools will be competing for Lock Haven University at the Championships.

Kyle Shoop (Boiling Springs, Pa./Boiling Springs), Alex Klucker (Summerdale, Pa./East Pennsboro), Chance Marsteller (New Park, Pa./Kennard-Dale), and Thomas Haines (Quarryville, Pa./Solanco) are all headed to Pittsburgh for the tournament.

The Championships will run from Thursday to Saturday, March 21-23 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Here’s who the wrestlers will face in their first round matches:

141: #13 Kyle Shoop (Lock Haven) vs. #20 Matt Findlay (Utah Valley)

157: #32 Alex Klucker (Lock Haven) vs. #33 Ben Anderson (Duke)

165: #5 Chance Marsteller (Lock Haven) vs. #28 Carson Brolsma (Minnesota)

285: #11 Thomas Haines (Lock Haven) vs. #22 Billy Miller (Virginia Tech)