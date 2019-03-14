× Harrisburg man charged with resisting arrest, assault, drug, and firearm offenses

HARRISBURG — Police in Harrisburg have charged a 33-year-old Dauphin County man with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, escape, and related offenses after a domestic incident Sunday on the 1500 block of State Street.

Kevin Rios is also charged with a firearms violation, tampering with evidence, public drunkenness, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia in the incident, which occurred around 1:19 a.m., police say.

According to police, officers were called to the scene of a domestic incident on State Street, but as they were en route they learned the suspect had fled. Officers observed a man matching the suspect’s description in the area of South 17th and Mulberry Streets, and made contact with him. The suspect, later identified as Rios, appeared to be under the influence of drugs, police say.

Rios allegedly attempted to flee from police, and a physical altercation between Rios and an officer ensued. Rios allegedly resisted arrest, fought the officer, and attempted to grab at the officer’s duty belt, where the officer’s firearm was located.

A bystander arrived on the scene to help the officer until other police arrived, police say. Rios allegedly continued resisting, prompting police to use a Taser device in an attempt to subdue him. The Taser was ineffective, and Rios tried to flee again before tripping and falling, police say.

After an additional struggle, police say they took Rios into custody. One officer was injured in the process, police say.

During the struggle, Rios dropped a bag of marijuana, police say. He was also found to be carrying a firearm registered to someone other than him, according to police.