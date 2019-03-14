× High School Basketball: Sites, times set for Friday’s PIAA quarterfinal matchups

A total of nine Central Pennsylvania high school basketball teams are still alive in the PIAA playoffs, which continue Friday and Saturday with the quarterfinal rounds.

On the girls’ side, Lower Dauphin, Palmyra, Bishop McDevitt, Lancaster Catholic, Trinity, Delone Catholic, and York Catholic are moving on, while Trinity and McDevitt are still alive in boys’ action. Five of those teams will play their quarterfinal games on Friday, while the other four return to the court Saturday.

Here are the sites and times for Friday’s quarterfinals.

(Sites and times for Saturday’s games will be added once they’re announced by the PIAA.)

FRIDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Trinity (26-2) vs. Imhotep Charter (18-9)

5 p.m. at Reading’s Geigle Complex

The Shamrocks held off District 11 champ Notre Dame Green Pond 36-33 in the second round, while Imhotep, the District 12 runner-up, defeated District 4 champ Loyalsock 49-38.

Delone Catholic (23-4) vs. Neshannock (25-2)

6 p.m. at Altoona High School

The Squirettes defeated Penn Cambria 73-64 in the second round, while District 7 champion Neshannock blasted Avonworth 60-37.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

York Catholic (20-7) vs. Bellwood Antis (24-3)

6 p.m. at Mifflin County High School

The Fighting Irish knocked off District 2 champ Holy Cross 42-25 in the second round, while Bellwood Antis, the District 6 kingpin, edged Mount Carmel 47-45.

CLASS 5A BOYS

Lower Dauphin (26-3) vs. Moon (25-2)

7:30 p.m. at Altoona High School

The District 3 champs hammered Johnstown 51-30 to reach the quarterfinals, where they will face District 7 runner-up Moon, a 44-36 winner over Archbishop Ryan in the second round.

CLASS 4A BOYS

Bishop McDevitt (24-3) vs. Imhotep Charter (23-6)

6:30 p.m. at Reading’s Geigle Complex

The District 3 champion Crusaders blasted Quaker Valley 79-47 to set up a quarterfinal date with perennial state title contender Imhotep, a 68-37 winner over District 4 champ Danville in the second round.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Palmyra (18-10) vs. Thomas Jefferson (21-7)

Site, time TBA

The District 3 champion Falcons’ tremendous postseason run continued Wednesday with a 42-24 triumph over Wyoming Valley West. Now they face Thomas Jefferson, the District 7 runner-up, which defeated Mount Saint Joseph 55-41 in the second round.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Bishop McDevitt (23-4) vs. Bonner Prendle (18-9)

Site, time TBA

McDevitt, the District 3 runner-up, destroyed District 12 third-place finisher Lansdale Catholic 70-31 in the second round to set up a date with Bonner Prendle, the District 12 champion. Prendle hammered Lake Lehman 54-34 in the second round.

Lancaster Catholic (30-0) vs. Mifflinburg (25-4)

Site, time TBA

The two-time District 3 and defending state champion Crusaders set a PIAA record with their 62nd straight victory in the second round, defeating Central Valley 59-29. Their next foe, District 4 champ Mifflinburg, held off District 3 third-place finisher Kennard-Dale 51-45.

CLASS 3A BOYS

Trinity (24-3) vs. New Hope Solebury (18-9)

Site, time TBA

The District 3 champion Shamrocks knocked off Holy Redeemer 57-47 in the second round, while New Hope Solebury, the District 1 champ, defeated SLA Beeber 51-42.