× Lancaster County will amp up DUI enforcement efforts for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY — St. Patrick’s Day revelers in Lancaster County be warned: police will amp up DUI enforcement efforts this weekend.

At least one stationary checkpoint is planned in Lancaster County between Friday and Monday, in addition to roving patrols of officers specifically on the road to target signs of impaired driving. The Lancaster County DUI Task Force — a team of local municipal police officers — will conduct these operations in conjunction with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Over the 2016 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period, 234 people were killed in impaired-driving crashes across the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. (Figures for 2017 and 2018 were not available.)

Law enforcement officials in Lancaster County advise anyone who consumes alcohol this weekend to do so responsibly, and travel by using local taxi services, designated drivers, public transit, or ride-sharing services like Uber or Lyft.

“Consider the devastating consequences to getting behind the wheel while impaired,” District Attorney Craig Stedman said in a press release announcing the enforcement efforts. “Anyone impaired, or who suspects they might be impaired, should pay the reasonable costs for these available driver services.”