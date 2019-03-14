× Man accused of sexually assaulting children at now-closed daycare in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into allegations of sexual assault that occurred at a now-closed daycare in Chester County several years ago.

James Battista, 70, has been charged with rape of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children, court documents show.

Battista is accused of sexually assaulting four children from 2006 to 2009. The victims were between the ages of 3 and 7 when the alleged acts took place, according to police.

Police say the daycare subsequently closed following the allegations and in 2010, Battista moved to Delaware County.

Police believe that there may be more victims that have yet to be identified. The public is asked to call State Police – Avondale at 610-268-2022 with information related to other victims and other incidents that involved Battista.