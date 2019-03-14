Man’s vintage Cadillac falls through garage floor, minutes after he parked

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A Kansas City man had just parked in his garage when he heard a loud noise – and found his car sticking halfway out of the floor of his garage.

Kansas City firefighters were called to the home around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a structure collapse, according to WDAF.

When they arrived on scene, the homeowner told them that he'd just parked his car – a vintage 1983 Cadillac – in the garage and was inside eating dinner when he heard a loud bang.

The man said he looked through the garage window and saw his car at a severe angle, sitting halfway in the basement below his garage.

"I hollered at my mom to give me her keys because her car, her Benz, was sitting right [next to the Cadillac]," he said.

He was able to safely pull his mother's car out of the garage.

The garage is separate from the rest of the house, and no one was injured.