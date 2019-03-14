March 14 is International Pi Day!

Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Posted 8:45 AM, March 14, 2019, by

BIDDEFORD, ME - MARCH 13: A Pi Day pie from Reilly's Bakery in Biddeford at Biddeford High School in Biddeford, ME on Friday, March 13, 2015. (Photo by Whitney Hayward/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

It’s International Pi Day!

Set for March 14 every year in representation of the number 3.14, Pi has a long mathematical history.

Nowadays, International Pi Day is used by businesses to offer different deals.

Here are some interesting facts on Pi, according to LiveScience:

  • Pi, or π, is defined as the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.
  • The symbol for Pi has been in use for over 250 years.
  • Pi is an irrational number, meaning it cannot be written as a simple fraction.
  • As of December 2013, according to Numberworld.org, computers calculated pi to a record 12 trillion digits.
  • Albert Einstein was born on March 14, and Stephen Hawking died on March 14.
  • Different restaurants do deals for Pi Day, including Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen’s offer of pot pies.
