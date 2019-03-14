March 14 is International Pi Day!
It’s International Pi Day!
Set for March 14 every year in representation of the number 3.14, Pi has a long mathematical history.
Nowadays, International Pi Day is used by businesses to offer different deals.
Here are some interesting facts on Pi, according to LiveScience:
- Pi, or π, is defined as the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.
- The symbol for Pi has been in use for over 250 years.
- Pi is an irrational number, meaning it cannot be written as a simple fraction.
- As of December 2013, according to Numberworld.org, computers calculated pi to a record 12 trillion digits.
- Albert Einstein was born on March 14, and Stephen Hawking died on March 14.
- Different restaurants do deals for Pi Day, including Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen’s offer of pot pies.