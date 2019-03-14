× MLB, MLBPA agree to rule changes including hard Trade Deadline, roster expansion

Changes are coming to Major League Baseball.

According to reports, MLB and the MLB Player’s Association has agreed to a few rule changes that are set to take effect in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

This year, a strict July 31 Trade Deadline will go into effect, eliminating the waiver trades period.

In 2020, a the standard roster size will expand from 25 to 26 (with a 13-pitcher maximum).

Meanwhile, September rosters that typically expand will shrink from 40 to 28 (with a 14-pitcher maximum).

There will also be changes made to voting for the All-Star Game as well.

The selection process will now include fans being permitted to cast votes online, and the top three players at each position will then be included in a newly implemented All-Star “Election Day.”

While details are limited on all the changes to the process, it is expected to include ways to increase fan participation in the voting process and social media.