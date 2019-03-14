Nationals sign left-handed reliever Tony Sipp
WASHINGTON– The Nationals have added a left-handed option to the team’s bullpen.
The team has agreed to a 1-year deal with Tony Sipp for just over $1 million.
Sipp, 35, spent the past five seasons with the Houston Astros after beginning his career in Cleveland and Arizona.
In 2018, Sipp was outstanding, posting a 1.86 ERA over 58 appearances.
He struck out 42 batters in 38.2 innings pitched.
Now, he will presumably take a spot in the Nationals’ bullpen.