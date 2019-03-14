× Nationals sign left-handed reliever Tony Sipp

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have added a left-handed option to the team’s bullpen.

The team has agreed to a 1-year deal with Tony Sipp for just over $1 million.

Sipp, 35, spent the past five seasons with the Houston Astros after beginning his career in Cleveland and Arizona.

In 2018, Sipp was outstanding, posting a 1.86 ERA over 58 appearances.

He struck out 42 batters in 38.2 innings pitched.

Now, he will presumably take a spot in the Nationals’ bullpen.