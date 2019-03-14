Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Nationals sign left-handed reliever Tony Sipp

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 17: Tony Sipp #29 of the Houston Astros pitches in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 17, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Nationals have added a left-handed option to the team’s bullpen.

The team has agreed to a 1-year deal with Tony Sipp for just over $1 million.

Sipp, 35, spent the past five seasons with the Houston Astros after beginning his career in Cleveland and Arizona.

In 2018, Sipp was outstanding, posting a 1.86 ERA over 58 appearances.

He struck out 42 batters in 38.2 innings pitched.

Now, he will presumably take a spot in the Nationals’ bullpen.

