North Codorus Township doubles down on plan to leave Southwestern Regional at end of year

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — North Codorus Township’s plan to separate itself from Southwestern Regional Police on December 31 hasn’t changed.

The township doubled down Wednesday during the police department’s board meeting when it provided a letter advising that it was rejecting the current plan — which would cut costs from the township and three other municipalities (Heidelberg and Manheim Townships, and Spring Grove Borough) by 25 percent — and leaving at the end of the year.

As a result, board members will begin reviewing material to determine what the penalty will be for North Codorus Township if it does leave, per the pre-existing “Articles of Agreement.” The police department noted that the penalty could be as much as one year’s payment of $992,000 or less depending on a multitude of factors.

The police department added that the remaining municipalities (seen above) will also need to explore their options for police service moving forward.

Despite the rejection, Matt Bollinger, the board’s chairman, hopes that the township will rescind its decision.