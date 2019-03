× North Codorus Township doubles down on plan to leave Southwestern Regional at end of year

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — North Codorus Township’s plan to separate itself from Southwestern Regional Police on December 31 hasn’t changed.

The township doubled down Wednesday during the police department’s board meeting when it provided a letter advising that it was rejecting the current plan — which would cut costs from the township and three other municipalities (Heidelberg and Manheim Townships, and Spring Grove Borough) by 25 percent — and leaving at the end of the year.

As a result, board members will begin reviewing material to determine what the penalty will be for North Codorus Township if it does leave, per the pre-existing “Articles of Agreement.” The police department noted that the penalty could be as much as one year’s payment of $992,000 or less depending on a multitude of factors.

The police department added that the remaining municipalities (seen above) will also need to explore their options for police service moving forward.

Despite the rejection,¬†Matt Bollinger, the board’s chairman, hopes that the township will rescind its decision.