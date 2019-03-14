× Police seek suspects in vehicle theft accused of leading a chase through downtown Lancaster

LANCASTER — Police in Lancaster are searching for two suspects accused of stealing a car, bumping a police cruiser while fleeing, and sideswiping a small school bus before abandoning the vehicle and escaping.

The incident happened Thursday morning around 7:39 a.m., police say.

Police were contacted by the owner of a 2001 Hyundai Sonata who reported the vehicle had been stolen. The owner had left the car running with the keys in the ignition when it was taken, police say.

The vehicle’s owner was able to trace the vehicle’s movements through a GPS device, and informed police as the car was driven around town. After failing to locate the vehicle in the area of South Duke and Church streets, police say, they were directed to the 700 block of Rockland Street, where an officer spotted the vehicle, which was being driven by two Hispanic juveniles.

Police say they responded to the area, but the driver of the allegedly stolen vehicle pulled away and drove south on Rockland Street, clipping the bumper of a police vehicle as it arrived on Rockland Street from Susquehanna Street. The officer was not injured, police say.

The stolen vehicle continued north on South Ann Street, driving through several stop signs and eventually eluding police pursuit.

Officers checking the area where the vehicle was last seen discovered that it had sideswiped a small school bus that was driving south on South Shippen Street, near the intersection of Howard Avenue, police say. No children were on the bus at the time, and the driver was not injured, according to police.

The owner of the stolen vehicle then updated officers on its location, police say. Officers responded to the area of East Marion Street, between North Plum and North Lime Streets, where they located the vehicle, which had been abandoned.

The stolen vehicle was taken to the station to be processed for latent evidence, police say. The suspects have not yet been located, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.