Police seek to identify suspect from quick change scam in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are attempting to identify the suspect in a quick change scam.

On February 24, the suspect allegedly stole cash from a retail clerk at the Giant Foods store in Derry Township.

The suspect engaged in a quick change scam to confuse the clerk and trick her into giving him more change then he should have received.

The suspect is described as a tall, think black male with a chin-strap style beard.

He was wearing dark gray denim jeans, a black sweatshirt, a black knit cap, and a large scarf.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or provide additional information is asked to contact the police department at 717-534-2202.