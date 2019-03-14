Police seek to identify suspect from quick change scam in Dauphin County

Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are attempting to identify the suspect in a quick change scam.

On February 24, the suspect allegedly stole cash from a retail clerk at the Giant Foods store in Derry Township.

The suspect engaged in a quick change scam to confuse the clerk and trick her into giving him more change then he should have received.

The suspect is described as a tall, think black male with a chin-strap style beard.

He was wearing dark gray denim jeans, a black sweatshirt, a black knit cap, and a large scarf.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or provide additional information is asked to contact the police department at 717-534-2202.

