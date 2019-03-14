× Redskins release LB Zach Brown, DL Stacy McGee

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have released two defenders in order to open up cap space.

The team cut LB Zach Brown and DL Stacy McGee on Wednesday.

Brown, 29, spent the past two seasons with the Redskins, totaling 223 tackles and a sack in 29 games.

The move is expected to save the team nearly $6 million.

McGee, 29, also spent the past two seasons with the Redskins.

After starting 10 games in 2017, McGee was only able to start 1 game in 2018 and had only 9 tackles and 1 sack.

The NFL Draft is projected to be deep along the defensive line, making it plausible that the Redskins could go with a younger, cheaper option.