Redskins resign RB Adrian Peterson

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 22: Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins runs the ball during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Redskins 25-16. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Redskins are keeping a future Hall-of-Fame running back in the fold.

The team has reached a two-year deal with RB Adrian Peterson.

The pact is reportedly worth about $8 million.

Peterson, 33, started all 16 games for Washington last season, and rushed for 1042 yards and 7 TDs.

While receiving has never been Peterson’s forte, he added 208 yards and a score through the air as well.

Now, Peterson will again have a chance to be the team’s leading back.

2018 First Round pick RB Derrius Guice will surely be eased into playing time this year after tearing his ACL last preseason.

