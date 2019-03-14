× Renovation of Caledonia State Park’s Chinquapin Hill Campground is complete, officials announce

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The rehabilitation of the Chinquapin Hill campgrounds at Caledonia State Park has been completed, and the campgrounds will be open for the 2019 season, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Thursday.

The project included the removal of six shower houses, the complete rebuilding of three bathroom facilities, and the installation of 18 full-service campsites, the DNCR said.

The Chinquapin Hill Campground’s facilities were first constructed in the 1960’s, and included 130 non-electric campsites, the DNCR said. Over time, 10 electric campsites were added, but the majority of camping areas remained non-electric, as most of the campsites with modern amenities for travel trailers and recreational vehicles were house at the Hosack Run Campground elsewhere in the park.

Chinquapin Hill was closed for the entire 2018 camping season as the new shower and restroom facilities were built, and water, sewer, and electric lines were added to modernize the campground for current public needs.

The work was finished in January of this year, the DNCR said, and the campground will be open for this year’s camping season.

“We think our visitors will appreciate all the new upgrades and work that has been done at Caledonia State Park,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “This project has brought new, modern facilities and full-service camping, while maintaining the character and charm of the park.”

The new facilities will be dedicated by Dunn at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 29, at the large wash house in the campground’s west loop.

Phase two of the park’s rehabilitation project encompasses similar work at the park’s Hosack Run campground, and will commence this year, the DNCR said. Hosack Run’s campground will be closed for most of the upcoming camping season while the work is being completed. The project is expected to be finished by Labor Day.

For more information about Caledonia State Park or any of Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks, call 1-888-PA.PARKS (727-2757) between 7 AM and 5 PM, Monday through Saturday, or visit http://www.dcnr.state.pa.us. Reservations for camping are available online at http://www.reserveamerica.com, or through the Call Center at 1-888-PA.PARKS (727-2757).