Revs announce two local companies, number of individuals have invested funds into the club

YORK — The York Revolution announced Thursday that two local companies and a number of individuals have invested funds into the club.

The corporate investors include Kinsley Companies and Stewart Companies while the individual investors are as followed: York Container executive Julian Tolbert and his wife, Jolene, Corvus LLC founder Loren Kroh, retired York County Community Foundation President and banker William Hartman, Shipley Energy Group President Matt Sommer and his wife, Rebecca Sanstead, Mike Summers of Summers Financial Planning and Investments and his wife, Jacquelyn, and Dan Waltersdorff, chairman of Barton Associates.

Their funds have been used to bolster the organization’s capital and power ongoing enhancements such as the 1741 Club and the Monarch and Solomon Suites, according to the release.

“A business like the Revolution depends on its connection to the community,” said Bill Shipley, chairman of Shipley Energy Group, the team’s largest investor. “When that business’s ownership is deeply connected to the community, both benefit. These new investors really enhance the transformation from the ‘outside’ owners who founded the team to deep and broad community ownership.”

The 1741 Club replaces White Rose Hall and serves as a flexible, all-inclusive game experience within an open floor design on the skybox level. It will be used for business and individual customers.

“This product has done nothing but grow and evolve over the years while constantly contributing to the York community and economy,” said Waltersdorff, a PeoplesBank Park skybox owner whose company worked on the original design of the ballpark’s mechanical and electrical systems. “Given the enhancements they have planned to stay competitive and the collective experience and success of the other investors, this was an easy and sound decision.”

The Monarch and Soloman Suites, which are named in honor of York’s Negro League team and an MLB Hall of Fame member of that team, respectively, fill what had been five skyboxes on PeoplesBank Park’s first base side, the release says. The space provides amentities for groups and corporate planners.

“The management team’s vision and focus on fan and client expectations have resulted in a forward-thinking, long-range plan and a clear sense of how to achieve very data- and customer-driven goals,” said Tolbert. “We were impressed by the work that went into identifying and planning these enhancements and the care the team puts into everything offered at the ballpark.”

Revolution President concluded, “Thirteen years ago, area businesses and investors saw this team and this building as a critical component of York’s revitalization who served as York’s director of economic development when the ballpark was first proposed. Today, another group of avid supporters of the community have demonstrated their belief in the future of our product and the community it supports and relies on. They are helping to make that future happen.”