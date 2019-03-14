Reward offered for identification, arrest of bank robbery suspect

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for the identification and arrest of a bank robbery suspect, according to the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers.

The robbery occurred on the afternoon of January 2 at Members 1st Federal Credit Union in South Middleton Township.

Police say the suspect (pictured above) approached the teller and produced a note demanding money — no weapons were displayed.

According to police, the suspect fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

She is described as a white female who is approximately 5’4″ tall. The suspect has long brown hair, glasses and was wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt with black gloves and a black backpack.

Anyone with information should contact State Police – Carlisle at 717-249-2121 or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers via phone 855-628-8477 or email: contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net and refer to State Police incident # PA19-8241.