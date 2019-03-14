Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Steelers resign WR Eli Rogers

Posted 10:26 AM, March 14, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 30: Eli Rogers #17 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs upfield after a catch in the second half during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on December 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers are keeping one of the team’s receivers around for another year.

The team has resigned WR Eli Rogers to a one-year deal, according to reports.

Rogers, 26, has spent his entire three-year career in Pittsburgh.

Last year, Rogers only appeared in three games with the team while dealing with injuries, and had 12 catches for 79 yards.

