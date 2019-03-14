PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 30: Eli Rogers #17 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs upfield after a catch in the second half during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on December 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Steelers resign WR Eli Rogers
PITTSBURGH– The Steelers are keeping one of the team’s receivers around for another year.
The team has resigned WR Eli Rogers to a one-year deal, according to reports.
Rogers, 26, has spent his entire three-year career in Pittsburgh.
Last year, Rogers only appeared in three games with the team while dealing with injuries, and had 12 catches for 79 yards.