Steelers resign WR Eli Rogers

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers are keeping one of the team’s receivers around for another year.

The team has resigned WR Eli Rogers to a one-year deal, according to reports.

Rogers, 26, has spent his entire three-year career in Pittsburgh.

Last year, Rogers only appeared in three games with the team while dealing with injuries, and had 12 catches for 79 yards.