MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 23: Donte Moncrief #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches the ball in front of Bobby McCain #28 of the Miami Dolphins during an NFL game on December 23, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Jacksonville defeated Miami 17-7. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Steelers sign WR Donte Moncrief
PITTSBURGH– After trading WR Antonio Brown a week ago, the Steelers have brought a new wideout into the fold.
According to reports, the team has signed WR Donte Moncrief to a two-year deal.
Moncrief, 25, spent the 2018 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and totaled 48 catches for 668 yards and 3 TD’s.
Previously, Moncrief had spent the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.