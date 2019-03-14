× Steelers sign WR Donte Moncrief

PITTSBURGH– After trading WR Antonio Brown a week ago, the Steelers have brought a new wideout into the fold.

According to reports, the team has signed WR Donte Moncrief to a two-year deal.

Moncrief, 25, spent the 2018 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and totaled 48 catches for 668 yards and 3 TD’s.

Previously, Moncrief had spent the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

Now, he will look to be an option opposite WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.