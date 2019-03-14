× Suspect in Harrisburg stabbing turns himself in, police say

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man turned himself in Tuesday for an incident in which another individual was stabbed, police say.

Ishmael Fountain, 32, is accused of stabbing the victim, a 21-year-old man, on March 6 at a residence on Thomas Street.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds in his head and torso, according to police, and was taken to a local hospital. Police have not provided an update regarding the individual’s condition.

Fountain faces attempted homicide and burglary charges.