Paloma School of Irish Dancing ‘stepping’ into St. Patrick’s Day weekend

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY Pa. -- The time to celebrate the luck of the Irish is almost here, but for some the fun continues year round.

The Paloma School of Irish Dancing works hard daily to teach people of all ages, the art of Irish Dancing.

The Owner and Head Teacher, Esther Pujol, says the fun and learning never stops! They have classes all week long, and her students compete pretty often. Some of her youngest dancers started at her school when they were just three-years-old!

Some of the dancers gave Fox 43 a sneak peak of what St. Patrick's Day goers can get this weekend at their many performances happening around Central Pennsylvania. They showed us a preview of 'Victory', but you can catch the full version when you see them out during the Lancaster Epic Pub Crawl or even at the York St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The school is located at the Popovsky Performing Arts Center at 245 Butler Ave., in Lancaster County. You can find more information about their classes and performance schedule on their website!