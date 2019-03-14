× WATCH: Second trailer for “Avengers: Endgame” debuts online

Now that Marvel Comics fans have enjoyed the retro 90’s adventures of Captain Marvel, it’s time to turn attention back to the giant, over-arching story of the Marvel universe: the Avengers’ battle against the Mad Titan Thanos, who appeared the be the victor in “Avengers: Infinity War” — all with the snap of his mighty fingers.

The remaining Avengers — Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, the Incredible Hulk, the Mighty Thor, Hawkeye, War Machine, Ant Man, Nebula, Rocket Raccoon, and a handful of others — will try to win a rematch with Thanos in the franchise’s next installment.

“Avengers: Endgame” hits theaters April 26. The film’s second trailer landed online Thursday morning.

Here’s a look: