Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

$3.5 million worth of marijuana, THC cartridges found during traffic stop

Posted 7:23 PM, March 15, 2019, by

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Two Indianapolis men were arrested after police said about $3.5 million worth of marijuana and THC-filled vape cartridges were found during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Indiana State Police said they stopped a box truck at about 11:33 a.m. for following too closely on eastbound I-70 in Hendricks County.

Danny Luttrell (Photo: Hendricks County Jail)

While speaking with the driver, 27-year-old Danny J. Luttrell II, and a passenger, 27-year-old Brandon M. Pierson, police said a trooper “detected the aroma of, and observed criminal indicators.”

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police said they discovered the pair were transporting about 250 pounds of marijuana and 50,000 of the vape cartridges. The items were in the cargo storage area the truck, according to police.

Brandon Pierson (Photo: Hendricks County Jail)

Police said the street value of the marijuana is estimated at $2.5 million and the vape cartridges are estimated at $1 million.

Luttrell and Pierson were returning to Indianapolis from Burbank, California, according to police. Both of them were taken into custody and transported to the Hendricks County Jail on a charge of dealing marijuana, a level 5 felony.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.