Artisan Butcher Shop serving Mechanicsburg community, combines butcher shop and restaurant

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – A new butcher shop is officially open in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop combines a full-service butcher shop and an American Barbecue restaurant.

The owners, David and Kelli Mills sell meats from whole animals that are humanely raised. They believe in utilizing the entire animal and follow a no-waste philosophy.

Smoke & Pickles also operates a restaurant serving pulled pork, beef patties, spicy chicken and more.

David and Kelli say they plan to host wine and beer pairings in the future and hope to open a nano brewery.

Smoke & Pickles Artisan Butcher Shop is open Wednesday – Sunday and is located at 30 S. Market Street in Mechanicsburg.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video