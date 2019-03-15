× Chambersburg woman charged with homicide in death of 2-year-old girl

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A Chambersburg woman has been charged with criminal homicide after her two-year-old daughter succumbed to injuries sustained in a March 10 attack, according to Chambersburg Police.

Philicia A. Palmer, 28, was previously charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of a child after police were called to the Chambersburg Hospital Emergency Room at 10:35 p.m. The victim was brought to the ER with multiple serious injuries, police say.

Palmer was charged after a police interview and investigation.

The victim died Thursday, according to police.

Those charges will now be amended to include the criminal homicide charge, police say.