Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Chambersburg woman charged with homicide in death of 2-year-old girl

Posted 2:26 PM, March 15, 2019, by

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A Chambersburg woman has been charged with criminal homicide after her two-year-old daughter succumbed to injuries sustained in a March 10 attack, according to Chambersburg Police.

Philicia A. Palmer, 28, was previously charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of a child after police were called to the Chambersburg Hospital Emergency Room at 10:35 p.m. The victim was brought to the ER with multiple serious injuries, police say.

Palmer was charged after a police interview and investigation.

The victim died Thursday, according to police.

Those charges will now be amended to include the criminal homicide charge, police say.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.