× Cornerback Ronald Darby re-signs with Eagles for one year, $8.5 million

PHILADELPHIA — Cornerback Ronald Darby will rejoin the Philadelphia Eagles after signing a new, one-year deal, the team announced Friday.

Darby started nine games at corner for the Eagles last year before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 10. He was placed on the injured reserve list on Nov. 17 after finishing the season with 43 tackles, 12 passes defensed, and one interception.

Darby, 25, might not be ready for the start of the season, since he suffered the injury last November and recovery typically takes nine months to a year.

His one-year deal is reportedly worth $8.5 million.

In the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl season, Darby missed several weeks with a dislocated ankle. He has started a total of 16 games in his two years in Philadelphia.

Darby was a second-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2015 and was voted Defensive Rookie of the Year that season. He joined Philadelphia in a trade that sent wide receiver Jordan Matthews to Buffalo.