Family suffers injuries escaping from house fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Injuries were suffered as a family escaped their home during a fire.

Flames broke out at a home in the 2600 block of Falling Spring Road in Guilford Township around 1:00 a.m.

The home sustained heavy fire damage, and members of the family that lived in the home suffered injuries while exiting the home through a window they broke out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.