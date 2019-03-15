Goodbye to the warmer temperatures with a much cooler weekend

COOLER WEEKEND: Clearing skies and a switch in wind direction allows temperatures to drop into the 30s overnight. Winds persist, but out of the west-northwest with gusts up to 25MPH. Wind chills in the morning near 30-degrees will be the norm. Partly cloudy skies continue with highs in the mid-40s. A very similar setup for Sunday heads our way, with morning lows near 30-degrees and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. We’ll see a little more sunshine with mostly sunny skies.

THE LAST DAYS OF WINTER: A very low snow chance starts Monday morning with lows near 30-degrees. The highest flurry chance is south of the Turnpike and won’t likely cause any problems out the door to start the work week. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies take over in the afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Skies clear for Tuesday with lows in the mid-20s and highs in the mid-40s to close out the official final day of Winter.

WELCOME TO SPRING: The first day of Spring starts chilly with lows near freezing. Highs near 50 with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies persist. We stay with afternoon highs in the low-50s to finish next work week. A small rain chance Thursday dries out during the day and we stay dry for next Friday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann