Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Goodbye to the warmer temperatures with a much cooler weekend

Posted 12:02 PM, March 15, 2019, by

Come see us at the York St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday!

COOLER WEEKEND: Clearing skies and a switch in wind direction allows temperatures to drop into the 30s overnight. Winds persist, but out of the west-northwest with gusts up to 25MPH. Wind chills in the morning near 30-degrees will be the norm. Partly cloudy skies continue with highs in the mid-40s. A very similar setup for Sunday heads our way, with morning lows near 30-degrees and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. We’ll see a little more sunshine with mostly sunny skies.

THE LAST DAYS OF WINTER: A very low snow chance starts Monday morning with lows near 30-degrees. The highest flurry chance is south of the Turnpike and won’t likely cause any problems out the door to start the work week. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies take over in the afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Skies clear for Tuesday with lows in the mid-20s and highs in the mid-40s to close out the official final day of Winter.

Spring finally arrives Wednesday!

WELCOME TO SPRING: The first day of Spring starts chilly with lows near freezing. Highs near 50 with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies persist. We stay with afternoon highs in the low-50s to finish next work week. A small rain chance Thursday dries out during the day and we stay dry for next Friday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.