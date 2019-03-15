× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (March 15, 2019)

A Lancaster County couple vacationing in New Zealand is counting their blessings tonight.

The husband and wife tell FOX43’s Jossie Carbonare that they were right down the street from the two mosque shootings that resulted in the death of 49 people.

Hear their story on FOX43 News At Ten.

Also at 10, a state senator is proposing a bill that would increase the legal age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21.

FOX43’s Ashley Paul spoke with the senator about the proposal and got reaction from residents.

Watch Live – https://fox43.com/on-air/live-streaming/