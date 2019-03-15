× Horse escapes, drags Amish buggy into Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY — A runaway horse dragging an Amish buggy damaged several cars in Clay Township Friday morning, according to Ephrata Borough Police.

Police believe the horse and buggy were waiting outside a Sharp Shopper store in Clay Township when the horse got free of its tether and ran off.

No one was inside the buggy at the time, police say.

The horse ran free for about 1.4 miles, dragging the buggy behind it, police say. The buggy struck two parked cars, causing minor cosmetic damage, according to police.

The horse’s jaunt ended when the buggy overturned on Hummer Road in Ephrata Borough.

The horse, which suffered minor scrapes in the incident, spent some time in police custody while they located its owner.

The horse and its owner have since been reunited, police say.

The buggy suffered significant front-end damage during the horse’s brief period of rumspringa, police say.