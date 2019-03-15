iHeart Music Awards: The winners list
The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrated all things music Thursday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Hosted by rapper/singer/producer T-Pain, the show aired live on Fox and featured performances by top stars, including Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, Halsey, the Backstreet Boys, John Legend and Garth Brooks.
Taylor Swift was honored with the Tour of the Year Award.
During her acceptance speech. Swift gave a nod to speculation she has new music coming.
“I also just wanted to say before I go that I love your passion, I love your attention to detail, I love how much you care, and I love seeing all the things that you’re posting online,” she said. “I just wanted to let you know that when there’s new music you will be the first to know. I love you so much.”
Keys was honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, Brooks received the first Artist of the Decade Award and Halsey was presented with the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award.
Here’s a list of the other winners:
Song of the Year
“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Female Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Male Artist of the Year
Drake
Best Duo/Group of the Year
5 Seconds of Summer
Best Collaboration
“Finesse (Remix)” — Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B
Pop Album of the Year
“Sweetener” — Ariana Grande
Best New Pop Artist
Marshmello
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
“High Hopes” — Panic! At the Disco
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year
Imagine Dragons
Alternative Rock Album of the Year
“Pray for the Wicked” — Panic! At The Disco
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist
lovelytheband
Rock Song of the Year
“Safari Song” — Greta Van Fleet
Rock Artist of the Year
Three Days Grace
Rock Album of the Year
“Trench” — Twenty One Pilots
Country Song of the Year
“Meant to Be” — Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
Country Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Country Album of the Year
“Rearview Town” — Jason Aldean
Best New Country Artist
Jordan Davis
Dance Song of the Year
“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Dance Artist of the Year
Marshmello
Dance Album of the Year
“Sick Boy” — the Chainsmokers
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
“God’s Plan” — Drake
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
“Scorpion” — Drake
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
BlocBoy JB
R&B Song of the Year
“Boo’d Up” — Ella Mai
R&B Artist of the Year
Ella Mai
R&B Album of the Year
“My Dear Melancholy” — The Weeknd
Best New R&B Artist
Ella Mai
Latin Song of the Year
“X” — Nicky Jam and J Balvin
Latin Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Latin Album of the Year
“Vibras” — J Balvin
Best New Latin Artist
Manuel Turizo
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
“Mitad Y Mitad” — Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
“Con Todas Las Fuerzas” — Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Label of the Year
Republic Records
Producer of the Year
Louis Bell
Songwriter of the Year:
Frank Dukes
Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year:
Imagine Dragons
Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year:
“God’s Plan” — Drake
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
“Consequences” — Camila Cabello
Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category
“You’re Still the One” — Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves
Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: *Socially Voted Category
BTSArmy — BTS
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
“Delicate” — Taylor Swift
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
Agnez Mo
Cutest Musician’s Pet: *Socially Voted Category
Gracie — Lauren Jauregui
Best Solo Breakout: *Socially Voted Category
Tiffany Young
Song That Left Us Shook: *Socially Voted Category
“I’ll Never Love Again” — Lady Gaga
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
Helene Pambrun (Harry Styles)