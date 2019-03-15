× iHeart Music Awards: The winners list

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrated all things music Thursday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Hosted by rapper/singer/producer T-Pain, the show aired live on Fox and featured performances by top stars, including Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, Halsey, the Backstreet Boys, John Legend and Garth Brooks.

Taylor Swift was honored with the Tour of the Year Award.

During her acceptance speech. Swift gave a nod to speculation she has new music coming.

“I also just wanted to say before I go that I love your passion, I love your attention to detail, I love how much you care, and I love seeing all the things that you’re posting online,” she said. “I just wanted to let you know that when there’s new music you will be the first to know. I love you so much.”

Keys was honored with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, Brooks received the first Artist of the Decade Award and Halsey was presented with the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award.

Here’s a list of the other winners:

Song of the Year

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Male Artist of the Year

Drake

Best Duo/Group of the Year

5 Seconds of Summer

Best Collaboration

“Finesse (Remix)” — Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B

Pop Album of the Year

“Sweetener” — Ariana Grande

Best New Pop Artist

Marshmello

Alternative Rock Song of the Year

“High Hopes” — Panic! At the Disco

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year

Imagine Dragons

Alternative Rock Album of the Year

“Pray for the Wicked” — Panic! At The Disco

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist

lovelytheband

Rock Song of the Year

“Safari Song” — Greta Van Fleet

Rock Artist of the Year

Three Days Grace

Rock Album of the Year

“Trench” — Twenty One Pilots

Country Song of the Year

“Meant to Be” — Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Country Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Country Album of the Year

“Rearview Town” — Jason Aldean

Best New Country Artist

Jordan Davis

Dance Song of the Year

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Dance Artist of the Year

Marshmello

Dance Album of the Year

“Sick Boy” — the Chainsmokers

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“God’s Plan” — Drake

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

“Scorpion” — Drake

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

BlocBoy JB

R&B Song of the Year

“Boo’d Up” — Ella Mai

R&B Artist of the Year

Ella Mai

R&B Album of the Year

“My Dear Melancholy” — The Weeknd

Best New R&B Artist

Ella Mai

Latin Song of the Year

“X” — Nicky Jam and J Balvin

Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Latin Album of the Year

“Vibras” — J Balvin

Best New Latin Artist

Manuel Turizo

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

“Mitad Y Mitad” — Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

“Con Todas Las Fuerzas” — Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Label of the Year

Republic Records

Producer of the Year

Louis Bell

Songwriter of the Year:

Frank Dukes

Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year:

Imagine Dragons

Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year:

“God’s Plan” — Drake

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“Consequences” — Camila Cabello

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

“You’re Still the One” — Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves

Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell: *Socially Voted Category

BTSArmy — BTS

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Delicate” — Taylor Swift

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Agnez Mo

Cutest Musician’s Pet: *Socially Voted Category

Gracie — Lauren Jauregui

Best Solo Breakout: *Socially Voted Category

Tiffany Young

Song That Left Us Shook: *Socially Voted Category

“I’ll Never Love Again” — Lady Gaga

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Helene Pambrun (Harry Styles)