× James Gunn re-hired to direct third “Guardians of the Galaxy” film

James Gunn is back at the helm of “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” after being re-hired by Walt Disney Pictures, according to Variety.

Disney fired Gunn last year, after a series of tweets he made years ago making light of child sex abuse were brought back to the surface by conservative pundit Mike Cernovich. The director apologized for the sentiments, but it wasn’t enough to keep him in charge of the film franchise.

Gunn had written and directed the first two installments of the off-beat Marvel superhero series, which starred Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper.

The cast protested the studio’s decision, seemingly to no avail.

But Disney never hired a new director for the project, and announced a few months ago that it would use the script Gunn had written for the series’ third installment.

The first two films, released in 2014 and 2017, earned a combined $1.6 billion worldwide.

Filming on the third film will begin after Gunn is finished directed a DC Comics film — the sequel of “Suicide Squad.”