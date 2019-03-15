× Lancaster man charged after Drug Task Force raid of his apartment

LANCASTER — A 42-year-old Lancaster man is facing drug charges after the Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided his apartment Monday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Andres Torres-Rivera, of the 300 block of West James Street, was arrested after the Task Force executed a search warrant at his home following an investigation of drug-dealing activities.

Police found:

68.5 grams of crack cocaine

2 grams of powder cocaine

$6,620 in cash (including pre-recorded buy money used in a surveillance operation)

Drug packaging supplies

The cocaine had a street value of about $6,850, according to police.

Torres-Rivera is charged with felony counts of drug dealing and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $39,000.