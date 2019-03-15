Come out to the York JCC on March 21 for the FOX43 Blood Drive!

Lancaster man charged after Drug Task Force raid of his apartment

Posted 11:47 AM, March 15, 2019, by

LANCASTER — A 42-year-old Lancaster man is facing drug charges after the Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided his apartment Monday afternoon, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Andres Torres-Rivera, of the 300 block of West James Street, was arrested after the Task Force executed a search warrant at his home following an investigation of drug-dealing activities.

Police found:

  • 68.5 grams of crack cocaine
  • 2 grams of powder cocaine
  • $6,620 in cash (including pre-recorded buy money used in a surveillance operation)
  • Drug packaging supplies

The cocaine had a street value of about $6,850, according to police.

Torres-Rivera is charged with felony counts of drug dealing and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $39,000.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.