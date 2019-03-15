× Lancaster’s Prince Street Café will open new location in York

YORK — Popular Lancaster eatery the Prince Street Street Café will open a new location in downtown York, according to Royal Square Development and Construction.

The café signed a 10-year lease to open a new location on the first floor of the Rupp Building on 2 West Market Street on Continental Square, RSDC announced.

The café will be open daily, offering all-day breakfast, drip coffee, smoothies, loose-leaf teas, and more than a dozen lunch and dinner options. It will also provide catering services and meeting space rental, according to RSDC.

“Creating comfortable spaces for people to enjoy coffee, food, and the opportunity to connect with each other in vibrant urban communities is what drives us,” said Prince Street Café founder Crystal Weaver in the release announcing the move. “York City checks each of those boxes, and we are looking forward to joining the many restaurants and coffee shops in contributing to its renewed energy.”