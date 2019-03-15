× Lititz man facing charges after using former employer’s company gas card for purchases

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz man is facing access device fraud after using a former employer’s company gas card to make unauthorized purchases worth $420.

David Weidman, 29, is facing access device fraud charges.

Between December 22, 2017 and January 9, 2018, Weidman allegedly used a company gas card to make 14 unauthorized purchases worth $420.

Weidman was fired from the company on December 16, 2017, and was seen on surveillance video making some of the purchases.

On March 8, 2019, Weidman was taken into custody in Philadelphia on unrelated charges.

Now, he is incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison.