× Littlestown man accused of shooting woman in the leg during family dispute

ADAMS COUNTY — A Littlestown man has been charged after allegedly shooting a woman in the leg Thursday during a family dispute, according to State Police.

Robert Trimper, 32, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon in the incident, which occurred at 9:07 p.m. on the 100 block of Feeser Road in Germany Township.

According to police, Trimper was involved in a physical altercation with family members when he brandished a firearm and shot a 37-year-old woman in the leg.

The victim was taken to York Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.