Man accused of sexually assaulting child

Posted 4:40 PM, March 15, 2019, by

Shawn McCurdy

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A South Lebanon Township man was arrested Thursday on sexual assault charges, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office.

Shawn McCurdy, 47, is accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times between 2009 and 2011.

McCurdy has been charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, endangering the welfare of a child, corruption of minors, and indecent assault, court documents show.

He was confined to Lebanon County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

