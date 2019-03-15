Miss York County 2019 promotes early Autism awareness

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Miss York County 2019 is looking to spread her message.
Abigail Bachman, the latest Miss York County winner, is promoting early Autism awareness.
She stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more on her efforts.
For more information on Autism awareness, you can visit this website here.
To catch Miss York County, here’s a list of her upcoming appearances:
- St Patrick’s Day Parade in York tomorrow – (3/16)
- Miss Amazing Pageant in Allentown – (3/23)
- Autism Speaks Walk in Bethlehem – (4/27)
- Give First York – kickoff for Typical Life Corporation – (5/2)
- Edge of Autism Walk and Festival in Lancaster – (5/4)
- Rummage Sale Fundraising Event for Children’s Miracle Network in Hanover – (5/17 & 5/18